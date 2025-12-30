OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:OASC)

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OASC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1572 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OASC opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31.

About OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF

The OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (OASC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in 200 small-cap companies in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, value-based screening process. OASC was launched on Jun 13, 2024 and is issued by Oneascent.

