Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0348 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BCUS opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. Bancreek US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Bancreek US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (BCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies the sub-adviser believes exhibit structurally advantaged business models. BCUS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Bancreek.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancreek US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancreek US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.