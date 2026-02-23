Matts Pinard Sells 25,242 Shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Free Report) EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,260.18. This represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. 1,583,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 106.16%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $295,644,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,238 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 434,005.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,098,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,033 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,558,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,459,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

