Matts Pinard Sells 25,242 Shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,260.18. This represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stag Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. 1,583,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 106.16%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $295,644,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,238 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 434,005.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,098,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,033 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,558,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,459,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Featured Articles

