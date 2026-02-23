Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.12. Approximately 4,078,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,674,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.62.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.