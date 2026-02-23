Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Down 19.5% – Here’s Why

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARCAY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Arcadis from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on ARCAY
Arcadis Trading Down 18.6%
Arcadis Company Profile
Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.
Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadis
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.