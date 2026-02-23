Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Down 19.5% – Here’s Why

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

ARCAY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Arcadis from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

