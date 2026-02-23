G Michael Sievert Sells 80,000 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMUS stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.95. 5,271,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

