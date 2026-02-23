Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Derwent Valley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Derwent London PLC (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

