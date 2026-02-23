Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 4037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

Vecima Networks Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

