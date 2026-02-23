Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 964000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Altai Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$840,510.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Altai Resources Company Profile

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta. Altai Resources Inc was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

