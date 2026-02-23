East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 16140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

About East Side Games Group

(Get Free Report)

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more. It generates revenue through in-app purchases (IAP) from the sale of in-game virtual items that enhance the gameplaying experience, and through in-game advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.