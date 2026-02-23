Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.64 and last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 17230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.50.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

