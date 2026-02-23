Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 65138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Panoro Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$191.92 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Panoro Minerals

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Panoro Minerals Ltd. in June 2003. Panoro Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

