Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.5270, with a volume of 98418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Trupanion Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,202 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $219,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,345.22. The trade was a 16.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,863. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trupanion by 60.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 73.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 113,490 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 181.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

