Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7508.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

