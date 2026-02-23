361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.7172, but opened at $0.7605. 361 Degrees International shares last traded at $0.7605, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

361 Degrees International Stock Up 6.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) is a Chinese sportswear company best known for its 361° brand of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, the company has grown into one of China’s leading mid-tier sportswear manufacturers, operating an extensive network of retail outlets and e-commerce platforms across the country.

The company’s product portfolio spans running shoes, basketball shoes, fitness and outdoor footwear, as well as performance apparel and lifestyle accessories.

