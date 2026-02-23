BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT traded down $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,049. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.65. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $36,097,756.44. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.