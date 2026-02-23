Richard Hayne Sells 2,497 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $175,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,460,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,949,645.20. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.6%

URBN stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.90. 1,617,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $84.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,183,000 after purchasing an additional 299,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,654,000 after buying an additional 540,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

