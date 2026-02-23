RTX (NYSE:RTX) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh Sells 15,124 Shares

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.85. 4,553,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.