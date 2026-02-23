Richard Hayne Sells 10,667 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $752,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,449,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,181,642.50. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.90. 1,617,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,183,000 after purchasing an additional 299,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after acquiring an additional 540,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Further Reading

