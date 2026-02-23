Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 865.90, with a volume of 24262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 884.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 928.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

Further Reading

