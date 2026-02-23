Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18, Zacks reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. 1,739,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

