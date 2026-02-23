Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.5550, with a volume of 1257145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 109.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Blackstone Credit, the credit-oriented business of Blackstone Inc Launched in May 2020, BXSL seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund raises capital from institutional and retail investors and deploys it into a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and other credit instruments.

The fund’s principal investment focus is on first-lien senior secured loans and unitranche debt extended to middle-market companies across North America.

