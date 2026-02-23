CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.7950, with a volume of 195604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

CBZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBIZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $410,587.52. Following the sale, the director owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,260.24. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad S. Lakhia bought 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 40,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,729.84. This represents a 5.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $207,872,000. 22C Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $161,554,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,321,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,596,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,773,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

