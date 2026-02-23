BRP (NASDAQ:DOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 168,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 145,428 shares.The stock last traded at $79.58 and had previously closed at $81.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

BRP Trading Down 4.8%

BRP Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 209.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 170.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,651,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $169,341,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $158,763,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $123,110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $98,153,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three?wheel on?road vehicles.

Featured Articles

