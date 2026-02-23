Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $28.71. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $28.9610, with a volume of 10,137,850 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

