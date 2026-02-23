ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.040-5.870 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,441,000 after purchasing an additional 365,813 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 353,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 137,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

