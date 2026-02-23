Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.52 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.
Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 5.3%
Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.
Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions
In other news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.
The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.
