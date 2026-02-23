Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.52 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.