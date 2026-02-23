Genomma Lab Internacional (GNMLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Genomma Lab Internacional to post earnings of $0.0216 per share and revenue of $4.1470 billion for the quarter.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

Shares of GNMLF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico City–based consumer healthcare company that develops, markets and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, personal care products and beauty solutions. Since its founding in 1996, the firm has built a diversified portfolio encompassing topical analgesics, cold and flu remedies, digestive health treatments, skin and hair care lines, and nutritional supplements. Its product mix blends proprietary brands with licensed formulas, targeting everyday wellness and self-care needs.

The company’s growth strategy hinges on intensive marketing campaigns, including television infomercials, digital advertising and direct?to?consumer promotions.

