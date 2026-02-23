Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,205,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 3,346,030 shares.The stock last traded at $115.3590 and had previously closed at $116.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

