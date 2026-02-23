Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.82.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSID. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $439,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

