Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF $FOXY

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF comprises about 0.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXY. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

NYSEARCA FOXY opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

The Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long global basket, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund with long and short exposures in foreign currencies through forward contracts and swaps, as well as futures contracts. It employs a combination of mean-reversion strategy for G10 currencies and a carry strategy for emerging market currencies. FOXY was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Simplify.

