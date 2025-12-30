Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3537 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 2.9% increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

