Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3537 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 2.9% increase from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
