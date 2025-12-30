Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Barrier Income ETF $SBAR

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,812 shares during the quarter. Simplify Barrier Income ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Simplify Barrier Income ETF worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBAR opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

