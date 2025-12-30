ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.35

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3463 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -10,131.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.00% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

