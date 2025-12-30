Mirova US LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Mirova US LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,414 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.3% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.16% of Danaher worth $223,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after buying an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $952,625,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

