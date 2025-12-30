Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,144 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 369,300 shares of company stock worth $81,513,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp set a $350.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of MU opened at $294.37 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.