Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 237,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 416,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

