Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $125.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.8333.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,432.05. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,311 shares of company stock worth $5,741,840 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

