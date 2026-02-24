Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hurco Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HURC

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURC opened at $17.46 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd now owns 305,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools and control systems for the global manufacturing industry. The company’s product portfolio includes CNC vertical machining centers, turning centers, and custom-engineered special machines under the Hurco and Beta CNC brands. In addition to hardware, Hurco develops proprietary control software that enables machinists to program complex parts quickly and efficiently, reducing setup time and improving productivity.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hurco serves a wide range of industrial markets, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.