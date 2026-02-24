Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $88.5470 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

