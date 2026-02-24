Golar LNG (GLNG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $123.2940 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. Golar LNG has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

