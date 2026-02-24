Imunon (IMNN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

IMNN stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Imunon has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 1.92% of Imunon worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMNN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.

