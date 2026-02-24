RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $317.9540 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.10 and a beta of 1.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,721.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S. markets, targeting properties that benefit from strong corporate and leisure demand, limited new supply and established brand affiliations.

The trust’s hotels are affiliated with leading global lodging brands across the spectrum of service levels, including lifestyle and upscale segments.

Featured Stories

