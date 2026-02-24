NuScale Power (SMR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect NuScale Power to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $8.7590 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NYSE:SMR opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. The trade was a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,747 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,993,000. Samsung C&T Corp increased its stake in NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,689,000 after buying an additional 2,578,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuScale Power by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

