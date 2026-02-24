Inkwell Capital LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Inkwell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VXUS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $83.52.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.