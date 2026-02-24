Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 25,600 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 315.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the period.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven flows and renewed trade/geopolitical uncertainty are lifting silver demand, supporting SLV as investors rotate into hard assets. Gold and Silver Rise Amid Renewed Trade Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Weak U.S. economic data and safe-haven buying have driven strong rallies in precious metals, lifting silver and ETF flows that benefit SLV. Strong rallies in gold, silver on haven demand, weak U.S. data
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: silver reclaimed its 50?day moving average and is positioned for a breakout toward key resistances, which typically attracts momentum ETF and short-covering flows into SLV. Silver (XAG) Forecast: Silver Market Sets Up for Breakout as Silver Reclaims 50-Day MA
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of heavy central-bank buying and a softer dollar underpin bullish narratives for metals, reinforcing longer-term inflows into silver ETFs like SLV. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: 1,000 Tonnes Bought, Demand Surges – Rally Sustainable?
- Positive Sentiment: Investor positioning: retail and options play interest in SLV (e.g., bull-call spread strategies) signals growing speculative/structured demand that can amplify price moves in the ETF. Silver ETF SLV: How To Play This Hot Commodity With A Bull Call Spread
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed metals headlines — occasional profit-taking in gold while silver holds — create short-term volatility; silver can outperform gold in some risk scenarios, but correlation remains. Gold price down on profit taking, silver up
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: hawkish Fed signals remain a downside risk for precious metals — higher real rates could cap upside for silver and reverse ETF inflows into SLV. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,250 Rejected – Will Bulls Regain Control?
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
