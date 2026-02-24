Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 25,600 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 315.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

