Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $10.26 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,679,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

