LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $22.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYLD. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 657.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,468,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

