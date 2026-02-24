Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $211.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.52.

Insmed Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $100,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,159.19. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total transaction of $123,530.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,680,517.70. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,952 shares of company stock valued at $30,222,170. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,901,000. Keenan LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,726,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,582,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,945,000.

Trending Headlines about Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: UK regulator (MHRA) granted marketing authorization for Insmed Netherlands’ brensocatib (BRINSUPRI) to treat patients 12+ with non?cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis — expands the drug’s commercial footprint in the U.K. and supports future revenue growth. Article Title

UK regulator (MHRA) granted marketing authorization for Insmed Netherlands’ brensocatib (BRINSUPRI) to treat patients 12+ with non?cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis — expands the drug’s commercial footprint in the U.K. and supports future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to stronger-than-expected BRINSUPRI sales and a 2026 sales target lifted sentiment and was reported as a stock catalyst (shares were reported higher after the update). This operational beat is the most direct near-term revenue driver cited by the market. Article Title

Market reaction to stronger-than-expected BRINSUPRI sales and a 2026 sales target lifted sentiment and was reported as a stock catalyst (shares were reported higher after the update). This operational beat is the most direct near-term revenue driver cited by the market. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and $230 price target (meaning ~40%+ upside from recent levels) while publishing Q1/Q2 2026 EPS forecasts and trimming FY2028–FY2029 EPS estimates modestly — supportive analyst sentiment but slightly reduced long?term earnings expectations. Article Title

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and $230 price target (meaning ~40%+ upside from recent levels) while publishing Q1/Q2 2026 EPS forecasts and trimming FY2028–FY2029 EPS estimates modestly — supportive analyst sentiment but slightly reduced long?term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares (~$1.6M) on Feb 19 and has executed several sales in recent weeks — repeated insider selling can prompt investor caution and short?term sell pressure. Article Title

CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares (~$1.6M) on Feb 19 and has executed several sales in recent weeks — repeated insider selling can prompt investor caution and short?term sell pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Feb. 19) missed EPS expectations — the company reported ($1.54) vs. (~$1.07) expected; revenue roughly in line but profitability remains negative, which weighs on investor sentiment until consistent profit/revenue trends emerge. SEC Filing

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

