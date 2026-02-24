S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,656,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $404.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

